Fifth Circuit: City of Madison didn’t target attorney for political activities

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Madison did not arrest a popular attorney for his support of Sen. Chris McDaniel, so says the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

On Thursday, the Fifth Circuit upheld a lower court’s ruling to grant summary judgment to the city and Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler in a case brought by the family of Mark Mayfield.

“The evidence doesn’t show that the city carried out the investigation, arrest, search, or prosecution because of Mayfield’s political views, which the plaintiffs needed to show to succeed,” the court wrote. “The same is true of the mayor: Although some evidence in the record suggests she knew the conspirators were McDaniel supporters, other evidence clarifies that she was not responsible for the prosecutorial decisions.”

Butler was not immediately available for comment.

Mayfield was arrested in 2014 for his alleged involvement in a scheme by McDaniel supporters to photograph the late Sen. Thad Cochran’s wife, who was bedridden at a nursing home in Madison County.

At the time, Cochran was locked in a tight battle for reelection against Tea Party-backed candidate Chris McDaniel.

Records show a local blogger was going to use the photograph “to support allegations of Senator Cochran’s infidelity.” A video including the photo was posted on social media but was quickly taken down after a backlash even among some McDaniel voters.

Mayfield did not take the photograph but allegedly told others how to find Rose Cochran’s room. Police discovered that evidence when searching a laptop of Clayton Kelly, another suspect arrested and later charged, records indicate.

Following his arrest, “Mayfield was subject to significant news coverage and lost his largest client. He was also forced to stop his political activities for the Tea Party and the McDaniel campaign,” the court wrote.

Three days after Cochran won the primary runoff against McDaniel, Mayfield killed himself.

A year later, Clayton Kelly, the man who took the picture, pleaded guilty to conspiracy in Madison County Circuit Court. A second man involved, John Mary, also pleaded guilty to conspiracy.

Meanwhile, Mayfield’s widow, sons, and estate filed a complaint against the city, local law enforcement officials, and others saying Mayfield was targeted for his political activities.

A lower court dismissed all claims, except those against Mayor Butler and the city of Madison, but later granted summary judgment in favor of both. The Fifth affirmed that decision.

“Plaintiffs’ theory was that the city of Madison pursued Mayfield in retaliation for his political activities at the direction of the mayor,” the court wrote. “Here, plaintiffs’ best evidence merely establishes that the city of Madison was aggressively pursuing those who committed a potential invasion of privacy of an incapacitated adult.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.