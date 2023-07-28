Burger Battle
Fatal hit-and-run in Louisiana kills two Bay St. Louis men

The crash still remains under investigation.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WLOX) - Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L are asking for assistance after a fatal hit-and-run claimed the lives of two men from Bay St. Louis early Friday morning.

Officials say the crash took place just before 4 a.m. A Ford F-250 occupied by Chandler Garcia, 21, and John Russo Jr., 23, and one other person was traveling eastbound on I12 near Highway 445 when they were hit from behind by an unknown vehicle, causing them to run off the road and overturn.

The unknown vehicle fled the scene.

Both Garcia and Russo Jr. were unrestrained; they were pronounced dead at the scene. The third occupant sustained moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital to be treated. The crash still remains under investigation.

Troopers ask that anyone with information regarding the crash contact Louisiana State Police Troop L at 985-893-6250 or their local law enforcement agency.

