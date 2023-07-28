Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Couple found dead in Crystal Springs home

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A husband and wife were found dead Friday in their Copiah County home.

Deputies were called by a family member to a welfare check at the home at 29155 Highway 51 in Crystal Springs.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered that the couple was dead. The names of the individuals were not released and will not be until next of kin is notified.

The Copiah County Sheriff’s Department is working on the case as a death investigation. No additional details were available.

