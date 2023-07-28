Couple found dead in Crystal Springs home

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A husband and wife were found dead Friday in their Copiah County home.

Deputies were called by a family member to a welfare check at the home at 29155 Highway 51 in Crystal Springs.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered that the couple was dead. The names of the individuals were not released and will not be until next of kin is notified.

The Copiah County Sheriff’s Department is working on the case as a death investigation. No additional details were available.

