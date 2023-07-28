Biloxi church vandalized again; investigators searching for suspects

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are investigating after one Biloxi church is vandalized for the second time in just three days.

After Pastor Gary Johnson worked to clean his place of worship, he’s now filing a second police report.

“We’re asking the community to pray with us, and also if they know something, seen something, or heard anything to let us know,” he said.

He returned to his sanctuary Thursday to find 10 bullet holes through glass windows.

“It’s heartbreaking to even think and to know that individuals have that type of spirit.”

It was just two days ago when Miracle Temple AOH Church of God was first robbed and vandalized. Door locks were busted, the inside was trashed, instruments were destroyed and an attempted fire could be found inside the bathroom. Markings branded the hit.

“We have begun the cleanup on the inside,” said Pastor Johnson. “We got a lot more to do. It’s going to take a lot of work, a lot of finances.”

As he works with investigators to get to the bottom of the vandalism, Pastor Johnson holds on to his faith.

“We believe God is gonna see us through the situation.”

Miracle Temple has been in the community for more than 80 years. It can be found on Spanner Lane, which is a dead-end road in a residential area.

With no roadway, it likely wasn’t a driveby.

“According to law enforcement today, somewhere in this general area here is where they found the evidence that they gathered under this tree,” said Pastor Johnson.

While investigators search for answers, all worship services are suspended for its 15 to 20 members.

“What may happen to myself or my congregation while we’re inside of the church?” Pastor Johnson asked. “I do not want to put my members in that situation right now. I’m going to look out for my members. I’m going to look out for this community, as God sent me to do.”

Officials with Biloxi Police Department say they do not have enough information to comment on the church vandalism at this time.

