Mothers of Murdered Sons

‘Walking miracle’: Former Ole Miss football player seen walking after career-ending crash

Mississippi defensive lineman KD Hill (55) celebrates his sacking Tulane quarterback Michael...
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Ole Miss Rebel was seen walking after he was involved in a career-ending car accident this past weekend.

KD Hill, a fan-favorite, suffered major injuries after a wreck on Interstate 65 near Cullman, Alabama on Saturday. His brother was also involved in the crash.

The former Rebel was drafted by the Orlando Guardians of the XFL just over a month before the accident.

Eufaula Football, the team the 23-year-old played high school football for in Alabama, posted a video on Twitter of Hill using a walker.

It appears that the crash resulted in the lower part of his right leg being amputated.

The former Rebel wore the historic No. 38 jersey of the late, great Rebel Chucky Mullins last season.

In his five-year Ole Miss career, the defensive tackle was a key member of the “Landshark” defense, recording 58 tackles, four tackles four losses, and a sack.

A GoFundMe account has been set up in support of Hill. Click here for more information.

