Scott Co. duo pleads guilty to murdering a man in Rankin Co.

SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Morton couple has pleaded guilty to stabbing a 22-year-old Forest man to death.

Jeffrey Allen Freeman and Madison Nicole Hardin confessed to stabbing Keair Stowers to death in 2022.

Freeman, 24, pled guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Hardin, who was 17 at the time of the crime, pled guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to thirty years in prison.

On April 23, 2022, Keair Stower’s body was found in a shallow ditch near the Rankin-Scott County line.

He had been stabbed multiple times and his 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche was missing.

After a BOLO was issued, Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies along with a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper stopped the truck which was occupied by both Freeman and Hardin.

Inside the victim’s truck was a rifle, which Freeman later admitted he used to strike the victim.

Investigators obtained DNA evidence that linked the defendants to the crime as well as Facebook and other electronic messages which revealed the couple had befriended the victim, then lured him to a location with the intent to steal his truck.

