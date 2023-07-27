Neshoba County Fair: Economic impact on Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) -The Neshoba County Fair has been a staple in the state of Mississippi for 134 years. And News 11 is taking a look at how its helped the growth and economy of the county.

The Neshoba County Fair started in the Coldwater community back in 1889. What started as a one-day event turned into 7 days of family fun.

“There are things that are staple to the fair. Horse racing is one of them. We’re going to have 7 days of horse racing regardless of if we don’t do anything else. We are going to have political speaking. This is Founder’s Square behind me. It is the most revered political stump in the state of Mississippi. We are going to have that. We still try to maintain a really strong emphasis on agriculture. The exhibit halls, show barns,” said Fair Board President, Scott Bounds.

The Neshoba County Fair Board works hard, putting together a week’s worth of new and traditional events. Planning a year out from the fair opening. President Scott Bounds said they see visitors from across the country every year.

“For them to take their money and choose to come to the Neshoba County Fair, when they can go to a lot of other places, us for a board that’s very pleasing. We want to provide those, our patrons, something when they get here. These red clay streets out here, they just call you home if you’ve been away. It’s a labor of love for us that are on the board. We are nonpaid and we have a passion for the fair,” said Bounds.

Between visitors and residents attending the fair, the city of Philadelphia has seen a significant amount of money pour into the city. Bounds said just last year Philadelphia saw over a $100,000 increase in sales tax for the month of July.

“ I think Philadelphia is probably collecting on average, in an average month, somewhere between $335,000 to $350,000 in sales tax. But when the fairgrounds open. We open in May. People start coming out here May, June, and July, you can see a significant increase in sales tax collectors in Philadelphia because people are buying groceries, they’re buying building supplies, and they’re buying things to put into their cabins,” said Bounds.

The last day of the fair is Friday, July 28.

