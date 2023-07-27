Man struck on head, fell unconscious after conflict at Brookhaven Waffle House

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Brookhaven police say a warrant is pending for a man involved in an assault and possible robbery that took place in a Waffle House parking lot. The incident occurred early Sunday morning.

Surveillance video from behind the restaurant off Brookway Boulevard shows a man striking another man on the right side of the head. The victim then fell to the pavement where he hit the back of his head rendering him unconscious.

Immediately afterward, more than half a dozen others descended on the unconscious victim and rifled through his pockets.

Police Det. Jonathan Hart said that when officers arrived at the scene just before 4 a.m., the victim had already been transported to nearby King’s Daughters Medical Center.

Hart said affidavits have been signed for the arrest of the man who struck the victim and that officers are seeking information about others who may have participated in the crimes.

Witnesses and anyone else with related information, please call Brookhaven Police at 601-833-2424.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.