JPS Sports Complex nearing completion ahead of football season

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hughes Field, located in West Jackson, has been the site of hundreds of JPS football games and track meets over the years, but it finally got the upgrade it deserved.

The roughly $7 million renovation project came from part of the $65 million bond referendum for JPS improvements in 2018.

Once the football field was replaced with artificial turf and surrounded by a brand-new track, phase one of the project was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 2.

After that ceremony, work around the complex that included a new baseball and softball field was still left uncompleted.

Wednesday, the final phase appeared to be near the finish line.

“The upgrades that they’ve made are top-flight. This is a state-of-the-art facility and we’re just glad to have the opportunity to enjoy it,” said Elton James, head baseball coach at Jim Hill High School.

FlagStar Construction is one crew that’s helped renovate and build areas of the project. One manager told WLBT that the baseball and softball fields should be completed within the next few months.

The final steps are for crews to install new grass and bleachers.

Coach James believes the change of scenery will give his players and their families an opportunity they’ve never had before.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our young men to have a place to practice and to have games that we can call our home field. This is just lovely. Anything positive like this for our youth, our young men, this is a great opportunity for everyone to enjoy,” said James.

Coach James says he’s hopeful that his players and other teams are able to use the new baseball fields later this year, prior to the spring season.

JPS football teams will have the opportunity to test out the field in just three weeks when high school football gets back in full swing.

