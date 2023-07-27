Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Jackson/Hinds Library system names new assistant director

Morgan Hedglin has been named new deputy director of the Jackson/Hinds Library System.
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A six-year library veteran has been appointed to help oversee the Jackson/Hinds Library System.

At a board of trustees meeting on Tuesday, Executive Director Floyd Council introduced Morgan Hedglin as assistant director of JHLS.

“I’m really excited to work with Floyd and everybody else on the administration team. I feel like this system is doing a lot of new and exciting things in the future and I’m just happy to be a part of it,” Hedglin said.

Council said Hedglin was chosen after going through an “industry-standard” selection process, which included an interview with the administration and a writing test to determine her customer service skills.

Hedglin received her bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of Alabama and her master’s in library science from the University of Southern Mississippi. She formerly served at the Pearl Library, which is part of the Central Mississippi Regional Library System.

“Being with the Pearl Library the past six years, it’s been a fun ride,” Hedglin said. “But I’m really excited to kind of transition to this system and be a part of... what you have over here.”

JHLS has 14 branches, including seven in Jackson and seven in Hinds County. Two Jackson locations are currently closed.

