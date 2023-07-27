Hartfield football focusing on conditioning and health ahead of 12-game schedule

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Each of the last four seasons, Hartfield Academy football has played 12 games, including playoff games. This year, the Hawks have 12 games on their regular season schedule, the most of any team in the state.

“I feel like right now, we’re excited for more games this year, just to see what we can do early,” said senior safety and wide receiver Alex Rushing.

With the added games to the schedule, the Hartfield coaches are focusing on conditioning and health.

“We’ve been very intentional with our strength and conditioning, we definitely need longevity out of our guys,” said head coach Craig Bowman. “I think we’ll have to measure it each weekend as a coaching staff, seeing where our guys are, what they need, what’s best for their recovery, and if that means a practice where we’re not wearing shoulder pads, we may do some of those. But it’s just going to probably be week-to-week as we get through the season.”

The extra game will come against MHSAA opponent Lafayette, who had an open week the same week as the Hawks, so the teams scheduled a match-up. Bowman believes adding a new opponent to the schedule will benefit his players.

“It’s good for our kids to compete against different teams, different talents and things like that,” he said. “It’s just a great measuring stick for our kids, it creates excitement and a great buzz, and that’s what you want.”

On the field, the Hawks will rely on their defensive line to cause problems for opposing offenses.

“Us being the D-line, we control the defense,” said junior lineman London Simmons.

" It’s just really helpful knowing they’ll be able to break stuff up and kind of clean stuff up too,” Rushing said. “In the secondary, we can still do our job, but it helps know that they’re there.”

“They’re mature, they understand the system, they understand what we’re trying to do, so it’s exciting to watch those guys work.” Bowman said. “It’s difficult to watch them work against our offense, because they are so talented, but they make our offensive line a lot better.”

Bowman is entering his sixth season as head coach of the Hawks. Each of the first three seasons with Bowman as head coach, Hartfield has made the playoffs, including a run to the 6A title game in 2021. Rushing believes Bowman and the rest of the coaching staff plays a major role in the team’s success.

“I feel coaches do a really good job to why we’ve been doing so good,” he said. “The way we practice, the way they just teach us and encourage us, that all plays to why we’ve been successful on the field.”

The Hawks open their season on August 11, facing Heritage Academy in Columbus.

