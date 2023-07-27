Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast:

Hot days ahead
Hot days ahead(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Sunday and Monday.  High temperatures will dance around 100 degrees both days and humidity will be on the gradual upswing.  Thus far, these two variables haven’t been issues since the humidity levels are remaining in check.  Example: We had a mid-afternoon temperature of 97 with a heat index of 99.  The upcoming heat and humidity combination may still not reach the previous levels reached during a heat wave last month, but it will be close.  Typically, when temperatures surpass 100 degrees in Mississippi, they do so with drier air in place from high pressure, so it doesn’t always feel as bad.  Ironically, the most intense part of the upcoming weather may not happen until temperatures begin to drop later next week and humidity levels drastically increase at that time. We’ll monitor for that.   The temperatures and humidity will start their slow increase through the upcoming weekend.  Overnight and morning low temperatures will be in the middle 70s with daytime highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Should we reach 100 degrees, it will be the first time since 2019.  While it will feel more like 105 degrees during the upcoming afternoons, it will feel more like 110 degrees this weekend.  The average high this time of year is 93 and the average low is 72.  Sunrise is 6:12am and the sunset is 8:02pm.

