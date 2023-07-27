First Alert Forecast: near 100° temperatures expected into the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Another sizzling afternoon is on tap as high pressure dominates across the region. High temperatures are forecast to top out in the middle to upper 90s this afternoon under a mainly sunny skin. Outside of an isolated or rogue shower, most spots will continue to see dry and hot conditions. Temperatures will be slow to cool down back to the mid 70s overnight.

FRIDAY: Our hot and dry spell is on track to stick around for Friday to round out the work week. We will see above normal temperatures once again with highs in the middle to upper 90s. A couple of rogue showers could also try to develop, but that would be the extent of rain chances through the end of the week.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High temperatures are expected to flirt with 100-degrees this weekend and possibly next week. If we are able to crest 100 over the next couple of days, it would be the first time of the summer and since 2019. Moisture levels should also gradually pick up a bit during this time resulting in an increasing risk of heat stress. This hot weather pattern may not let up much over the course of next week with slim rain chances.

