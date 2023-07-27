Dry and Hot into the Weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The broken record continues to play as we head into another hot and dry day. Highs in the upper 90s today, with slight mugginess making it feel more like 100-105 degrees.

Rain will, unfortunately, stay out of the picture for us, even through the weekend. Tomorrow will edge us ever closer to that 100 degree mark in afternoon highs.

Humidity will start to increase by the weekend, and paired with highs in the upper 90s we could see heat advisories issued for “feels like” temperatures of up to 110 degrees.

Heading into next week... I’m sorry to say there will be no change to the forecast. We will stay hot, dry, and muggy all the way through the next work week too.

