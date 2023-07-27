Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

5th person charged in death of Hinds Co. teen, sheriff announces

5th person charged in death of Hinds Co. teen, sheriff announces
5th person charged in death of Hinds Co. teen, sheriff announces(Sheriff Tyree Jones)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 21-year-old is the latest person charged in the death of a Hinds County teenager, bringing the total number of those arrested in the case to five.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones announced the arrest of Kaniya Jones, 21, Thursday evening.

Family says that Denarius Hayes, 15, was shot in his back while sitting on the steps of his partment with other kids on July 14.

Raymond Townsend, 17, and Keith Lee, 20, were the first two arrested in Hayes’ death.

A day later, Demarcus Mixon, 19, and Justin Campbell, 21, were also arrested and charged with murder.

Sheriff Jones says that based on their investigation, all of the suspects allegedly had a hand in the death of Hayes.

Family members say, Hayes, a rising junior at Raymond High School, would have turned 16 on August 14.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mazeigh Grace
Rankin County family wants answers after three-month-old baby dies at daycare
Mississippi Mass Choir mourns loss of original, founding member Rachel Curry
Mississippi Mass Choir mourns loss of Rachel Curry
-
Man sentenced to life in prison for 1st-degree murder in 15th District Circuit Court
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Jordan Kyle Cummins
Cummins bonds out of Hinds County, transferred to Rankin on separate charge

Latest News

Former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant has officially filed a defamation lawsuit against...
Former Gov. Phil Bryant files defamation lawsuit against Mississippi Today, CEO
Elise's Thursday Morning Forecast
Woman dies, two rushed to hospital in Jackson apartment fire
Woman dies, two others rushed to hospital after Jackson apartment fire
Woman dies, two rushed to hospital in Jackson apartment fire
Woman dies, two rushed to hospital in Jackson apartment fire