5th person charged in death of Hinds Co. teen, sheriff announces

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 21-year-old is the latest person charged in the death of a Hinds County teenager, bringing the total number of those arrested in the case to five.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones announced the arrest of Kaniya Jones, 21, Thursday evening.

Family says that Denarius Hayes, 15, was shot in his back while sitting on the steps of his partment with other kids on July 14.

Raymond Townsend, 17, and Keith Lee, 20, were the first two arrested in Hayes’ death.

A day later, Demarcus Mixon, 19, and Justin Campbell, 21, were also arrested and charged with murder.

Sheriff Jones says that based on their investigation, all of the suspects allegedly had a hand in the death of Hayes.

Family members say, Hayes, a rising junior at Raymond High School, would have turned 16 on August 14.

