33-year-old Ridgeland man missing; last seen in April
33-year-old Ridgeland man missing; last seen in April(MBI)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A 33-year-old Ridgeland man is missing, with his last known sighting being in early April.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Jason Alexander is five feet, eleven inches, and weighs 150 pounds.

He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Jason was last seen Saturday, April 8, 2023, in the 100 block of Promenade Boulevard in Rankin County.

He is believed to be in a 2016 black Hyundai Elantra bearing Mississippi tag MAL8126 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Jason suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Ridgeland Police Department at 601-856-2121.

