Two-time defending SWAC Champions Jackson State underdogs heading into 2023 season

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Despite being the two-time defending Southwestern Athletic Conference champions, Jackson State football is viewed as underdogs to retain their third-straight title in the 2023 season.

At the 2023 SWAC Media Day Tuesday, the Tigers were picked to finish second in the East division by the SWAC behind Florida A&M and only had one player make a preseason All-SWAC team, with tight end D.J. Stevens named to the preseason All-SWAC first team.

“When you lose a quarterback like Shedeur Sanders and a phenomenal player like Travis Hunter, teams start to look at that and think we’re going to struggle a little bit this year,” Coach Taylor said when asked about the potential lack of respect shown to JSU. “But I know what I’ve seen every single day... these players that we have coming back and added have to go out there and show everybody what we’re made of.”

There has been a huge turnover in players and coaching personnel in first-year head coach T.C. Taylor’s tenure leading his alma mater.

However, the national spotlight will continue to shine on Jackson State as all 11 regular season games will stream on a national platform, and Coach Taylor and his staff are convinced that the championship-winning run isn’t over yet because of high-quality additions and depth, specifically in the trenches.

“We’ve brought in the right players... but these players still want to win,” Coach Taylor said. “They understand that we want to dominate each and every weekend. We are the defending two-time SWAC champs, and we plan on moving forward as that.”

“Our depth is crazy in all positions, but our defensive line is really good,” Coach Taylor said when WLBT asked about the Tigers’ position groups. “What I’m seeing from the defensive line is something very special. All Summer, we’ve preached about being a physical football team, and they’ve taken that and gone with it. We’re probably about 3 1/2 to 4 deep in every position [across the line], so I’m excited about that.”

The quarterback position is a question that will likely not be answered until the conclusion of Fall camp.

Jason Brown, Zy McDonald - who was injured during the Spring but has been cleared for all football activities, WLBT learned - Phillip Short, and Greyson Thompson are all competing for QB1 status.

“Being a former quarterback, I always talk about leadership,” Coach Taylor said. “We have four to five guys that other programs would love to have right now. They’re doing a great job and have had a phenomenal Summer, but it’s up to our coaching staff to decide which one is gonna be the guy.

“It’s gonna be the guy that can go out there and lead us down the football field and protect the football,” Taylor continued. “I’m big on ball security, not turning the football over, and we don’t want to carousel the position and rotate the position. I don’t believe in it and I want a guy that [can represent] that JSU brand and someone we believe in. We’re gonna take our time to figure out who that is.”

JSU will begin the season with its first three games on the road. The Tigers will begin the 2023 campaign with a rematch of the 2021 Celebration Bowl against South Carolina State on August 26 in Atlanta, Georgia in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge.

