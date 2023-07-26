Two additional people arrested, charged with killing Edwards teenager

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two more people have been arrested and charged in the death of 15-year-old Denarius Hayes of Edwards.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Demarcus Mixon, 19, and Justin Campbell, 21 are both charged with murder and are behind bars.

Wednesday, investigators reported the first two arrests - Raymond Townsend, 17, and Keith Lee, 20, were arrested and charged with murder.

Raymond Towsend, 17 (far left) Keith Lee, 20 (far right) The victim is 15-year-old Denarius Hayes. (WLBT)

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. on July 14, at Brandon Arms Apartments on Highway 467 in Edwards.

Family members tell WLBT that Denarius Hayes was shot in his back while sitting on the steps with other kids outside his apartment.

Sheriff Jones said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests and charges are possible.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.