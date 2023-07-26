Things To Know Wednesday, July 26

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Rankin County family wants answers after three-month-old baby dies at daycare

One Rankin County family is seeking answers after they say their infant died at a Brandon daycare. The family said their three-month-old daughter, Mazeigh Grace, died while at the Children’s Center at First Baptist Church in Brandon. “My daughter’s life is in a box,” said Carson Shows, Mazeigh Grace’s father. “Having something that precious taken away from you is awful. No parent should ever feel that; nobody should ever have to go through this, ever.” Shows said it all dates back to March 31 when his daughter was at the daycare. He said she was diagnosed with torticollis. It’s a condition where a child’s neck muscles cause their head to tilt to one side.

2. Jackson resident recounts harrowing experience of man firing assault weapon at her car

Jackson police are searching for at least four people accused of shooting into occupied cars within the last four days. One of the two shootings happened at the intersection of Meadowbrook Road and I-55 South Frontage Road, where, as of Tuesday, about 20 shell casings were still in the road. In a press release sent out Saturday, Jackson Police said a man and two women “indicated they were being followed by a silver Hyundai Sonata when a black male began firing shots into their vehicle. During the shooting, a bullet struck a second vehicle on Meadowbrook Road.” The woman driving that second vehicle was Jackson resident Emily Story who had a bullet pierce through her tire.

3. A section of Metrocenter Mall can be yours - if the price is right

Company files lawsuit against city of Jackson over lease termination at Metrocenter Mall (WLBT)

f you’re in the market for an old department store, the city is cutting the cost of the old Dillard’s building in half. The city is expected to again take bids on what was a former anchor store at the Metrocenter Mall, with the minimum bid starting at $350,000. The city had no takers on the building previously, which was being sold for a minimum of $700,000. That price was nearly 18 times what the city paid for the building in 2013, and a little more than half of the $1.25 million it appraised for at the time.

