Ted Henifin to soon have ‘full power’ over Jackson’s crumbling sewer system

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The man put in charge of Jackson water some eight months ago will soon be over the city’s sewer.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate released the proposed stipulated order taking control of the system.

According to the 56-page document, Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin will be given “full power” to carry out the new stipulated order, which includes projects designed to bring the city into compliance with federal and state clean water laws.

“The ITPM has indicated that within 30 days of the order effective date, he intends to enter into contracts/agreements to respond to sewer overflows and post signage about sewer overflows for which there is a reasonable expectation of public exposure as well as to continue the Fats, Oils, and Grease inspections of food establishments,” Wingate wrote.

The order also pauses Jackson’s decade-old consent decree, which has never been fully implemented.

It was unclear the effective date of the order. The document found on the U.S. District Court’s website had not been signed and was listed as a “proposed” order.

The order comes about a month after the city council first approved placing the sewer system under Henifin. It also comes as the city continues to struggle with sanitary sewer overflows and other Clean Water Act violations related to its crumbling infrastructure.

According to court documents, between March 1, 2020, and February 28, 2022, Jackson had 460 sanitary sewer overflows, which released more than 111 million gallons of untreated wastewater into the environment.

Jackson sewer violations between 2020 and 2022:

460 SSOs - 111 million gallons of waste released

13 SSOs along the West Bank Interceptor - 95 million gallons of waste released

27 prohibited bypasses at Savanna Street Wastewater Treatment Plant - nearly 4.5 billion gallons of untreated/partially treated wastewater released

We have reached out to Henifin and to the mayor’s office for comment and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.