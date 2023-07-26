MRA football: young but experienced heading into 2023

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The high school football season is right around the corner. This week, MAIS teams started fall practices, and one team to watch in 6A is MRA.

Last year, the Patriots fell to rival Jackson Prep in the state title game, and this year they’ll be looking to avenge that loss.

One of the biggest keys to success for the Patriots is starting quarterback John White.

“He’s probably going to be one of the best to play in our league,” said MRA head coach Herbert Davis. " He’s a guy that can do it all. He can run and can throw, he’s a great leader, one of our hardest workers. He’s a great guy to have on our team.”

White, who is committed to play at Southern Miss, is entering his third season as the starting QB. Each year under center, White has grown, and he feels confident where he is entering his senior year.

“Coming into this year, I really feel like I’ve grasped the offense totally and have total command over every position on the offensive side of the ball,” he said. “I know everybody’s role, know what we’re trying to do with the ball.”

If White is rolling, the Patriots’ offense will follow.

“When he’s playing well, he’s not missing, and when he’s not missing, it’s going right where it’s supposed to go every time,” said senior wide receiver Ben Horner.

“Like other seniors he steps up,” said junior defensive lineman Cade Clark. “He has the energy on the team, he has a loud voice, and he can get everyone started, everyone riled up, and he gets the energy flowing”

White will have to be more than a leader with the ball in his hand. White is one of only two senior starters on offense, along with running back Charles Simpson.

“We’ve got a lot of young guys that played last year,” Horner said. “Still, it’s a young team, but lots of experience, and we’ve had a lot of experience this summer, competing, getting better, so we’re going to see the benefits of that.”

“The young kids, they’re getting it down,” Clark said. “Ate the start of the year, I don’t think we were as good as we are now. That’s just how much determination these young kids have.”

An important part of making sure the young players are ready, and the team in general is prepared for the season, is the coaching staff. Most of the current Patriot coaching staff has been with the team for a while; Davis is entering his tenth season as head coach, and multiple other coaches has been with MRA for a decade.

“I know I’d have some folks argue with me, but I feel like I’ve got the best staff in the state,” Davis said. “The guys have been with me for a while, they all know what we expect, what we do. They’re great, X’s and O’s guys, but they’re great men too.”

The consistency of the coaching staff makes it easier for players year-to-year.

“It’s kind of easy for us to just grasp it, grasp the culture and the environment that they bring to the program,” White said. “They really bond to the program, that’s what makes it so good here.”

“Having the same coaching staff, we’ve been working on the same things every year, getting better at it and evolving with it to it,” Horner said. “It can only help us.”

The Patriots start their season on August 11. They will be on the road playing Parklane Academy in McComb.

