Mississippi Mass Choir mourns loss of original, founding member Rachel Curry

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Mass Choir is mourning the loss of its original, founding member.

“It is with heavy hearts that the Mississippi Mass Choir (MMC) shares the transition of a beloved, original, and founding member Rachel Deloris Curry, who joined the Heavenly Choir on Saturday, July 22, 2023, after an extended illness,” a media release announced Wednesday.

Curry formed the choir in 1988 and is the sibling of MMC Co-Founder, David R. Curry Jr., Choir Director Dorcus Curry Thigpen, and Lead Singer Leah Angela Curry-Williams.

“Her voice and elegant presence will truly be missed,” the statement said.

Final arrangments have been made and include:

Family Hour, Friday, July 28, 2023, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Liberal Trinity Church of God in Christ located at 725 West Northside Drive in Jackson

Homegoing Service, Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Greater Bethlehem Temple Apostolic Church located at 1505 Robinson Street in Jackson

Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home, located at 3580 Robinson Road in Jackson, is responsible for funeral services.

