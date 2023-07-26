Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Mississippi Mass Choir mourns loss of original, founding member Rachel Curry

Mississippi Mass Choir mourns loss of original, founding member Rachel Curry
Mississippi Mass Choir mourns loss of original, founding member Rachel Curry(none)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Mass Choir is mourning the loss of its original, founding member.

“It is with heavy hearts that the Mississippi Mass Choir (MMC) shares the transition of a beloved, original, and founding member Rachel Deloris Curry, who joined the Heavenly Choir on Saturday, July 22, 2023, after an extended illness,” a media release announced Wednesday.

Curry formed the choir in 1988 and is the sibling of MMC Co-Founder, David R. Curry Jr., Choir Director Dorcus Curry Thigpen, and Lead Singer Leah Angela Curry-Williams.

“Her voice and elegant presence will truly be missed,” the statement said.

Final arrangments have been made and include:

  • Family Hour, Friday, July 28, 2023, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Liberal Trinity Church of God in Christ located at 725 West Northside Drive in Jackson
  • Homegoing Service, Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Greater Bethlehem Temple Apostolic Church located at 1505 Robinson Street in Jackson

Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home, located at 3580 Robinson Road in Jackson, is responsible for funeral services.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
Raymond Towsend, 17 (far left) Keith Lee, 20 (far right) The victim is 15-year-old Denarius...
Two charged with murder after 15-year-old shot in Edwards
Mazeigh Grace
Rankin County family wants answers after three-month-old baby dies at daycare
North Jackson Red Lobster will not join list of national chains along I-55 to shut down permanently
A view of the Metrocenter Mall
A section of Metrocenter Mall can be yours - if the price is right

Latest News

Jordan Kyle Cummins
Cummins bonds out of Hinds County, transferred to Rankin on separate charge
-
Man sentenced to life in prison for 1st-degree murder in 15th District Circuit Court
(L) Demarcus Mixon, 15 (R) Justin Campbell, 21
Two additional people arrested, charged with killing Edwards teenager
ITPM Ted Henifin speaks outside the federal courthouse.
Order would give Ted Henifin ‘full power’ over Jackson’s crumbling sewer system