Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Man sentenced to life in prison for 1st-degree murder in 15th District Circuit Court

-
-(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From The Office of the Fifteenth Circuit Court District Attorney

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Rankin County man was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of first-degree murder.

15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell announces that 21-year-old Austin R. Brookshire was sentenced on Monday for first-degree murder in the death of Willie “Chill” Jones of Picayune.

Brookshire was found guilty earlier this year, and his sentencing hearing was scheduled for July before Circuit Court Judge Prentiss G. Harrell.

On July 6, 2020, the Picayune Police Department received a missing person report for Jones.

Through the course and scope of its investigation, Picayune PD determined that the victim was, in fact, murdered in Pearl River County in the early morning hours of July 6, 2020.

The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department took over the investigation and arrested Brookshire, charging him with Jones’ murder.

Austin Brookshire of Rankin County (then 18 years old)
Austin Brookshire of Rankin County (then 18 years old)(Pearl River County Sheriff's Department)

This case was investigated by the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department and Picayune PD and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys John Dowdy and Christina Holcomb.

“I would like to thank the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department and the Picayune Police Department for their hard work that led to this defendant being brought to justice,” said Kittrell.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
Raymond Towsend, 17 (far left) Keith Lee, 20 (far right) The victim is 15-year-old Denarius...
Two charged with murder after 15-year-old shot in Edwards
Mazeigh Grace
Rankin County family wants answers after three-month-old baby dies at daycare
North Jackson Red Lobster will not join list of national chains along I-55 to shut down permanently
A view of the Metrocenter Mall
A section of Metrocenter Mall can be yours - if the price is right

Latest News

Jordan Kyle Cummins
Cummins bonds out of Hinds County, transferred to Rankin on separate charge
Mississippi Mass Choir mourns loss of original, founding member Rachel Curry
Mississippi Mass Choir mourns loss of original, founding member Rachel Curry
(L) Demarcus Mixon, 15 (R) Justin Campbell, 21
Two additional people arrested, charged with killing Edwards teenager
ITPM Ted Henifin speaks outside the federal courthouse.
Order would give Ted Henifin ‘full power’ over Jackson’s crumbling sewer system