Mothers of Murdered Sons

Man charged with stealing police car

Roderick Butler, 41, was charged with taking a motor vehicle.
Roderick Butler, 41, was charged with taking a motor vehicle.(Meridian Police Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police have charged a man in the recent theft of a police car.

Roderick Butler, 41, was charged with taking a motor vehicle and faces felony drug charges as well. The black and white Dodge Charger was stolen just after 11 p.m. Monday from the parking lot of the police department.

Butler is charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), and felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

His bond was set at $100,000 for the vehicle theft and $50,000 for the possession charges.

