JPD investigating armed robbery, aggravated assault

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating an armed robbery and aggravated assault that happened Wednesday morning.

Investigators were called out to Greenway Drive around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police did not spell out what happened, but did say there were no serious injuries.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.