Mothers of Murdered Sons

JPD investigating armed robbery, aggravated assault

WLBT General Photo
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating an armed robbery and aggravated assault that happened Wednesday morning.

Investigators were called out to Greenway Drive around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police did not spell out what happened, but did say there were no serious injuries.

