Hot and Dry Forecast Continues

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - I hope you weren’t planning on wearing a jacket anytime soon, because things are only getting HOTTER! Today, highs will reach into the upper 90s with relatively low humidity remaining. Even so, many places will likely feel like 99-103 degrees this afternoon. Rain continues to elude us.

Starting tomorrow: Highs continue to increase and each day and will bring us closer and closer to a whopping 100 degrees by the end of the weekend. Humidity values will also be increasing as we approach the end of the work week, so we are destined to see heat advisories starting Saturday. This will be due to upper 90s + mugginess = heat indices 105-110 likely.

By next week: We will start off in the same ridiculously hot and muggy pattern as we enter into the next work week. Highs will likely remain around 100 degrees on Monday and Tuesday, with heat indices up to 115 degrees possible. The good news is we are likely to see a better chance of rain by then too!

