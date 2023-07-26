Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast:

Temperatures ahead
Temperatures ahead(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - High pressure is in charge of our weather this week.  Initially, we’ll have lower humidity and temperatures again overnight and Thursday morning.  Lower 70s Thursday will translate into upper 90s Thursday with plenty of sunshine.  The temperatures and humidity will start their slow increase through the rest of this week and upcoming weekend.  Overnight and morning low temperatures will be in the middle 70s with daytime highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Should we reach 100 degrees, it will be the first time since 2019.  While it will feel more like 105 degrees during the upcoming afternoons, it will feel more like 110 degrees this weekend.  There may also be a few late day showers possible Thursday and again by the end of this weekend, but the weather could become more intense with temperatures and humidity going into next week.   The average high this time of year is 93 and the average low is 72.  Sunrise is 6:12am and the sunset is 8:02pm.

