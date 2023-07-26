First Alert Forecast: hot, steamy pattern continues this week into the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Above normal high temperatures are expected this afternoon as high pressure influences our forecast. Highs across central Mississippi this afternoon will top out in n the middle to upper 90s under a mostly sunny sky. While heat index values won’t be too far off from the actual temperature since our humidity is still in check, we still could see feels like temperatures near or slightly higher than 100-degrees. Our weather will remain dry and calm for tonight as lows bottom out in the 70s.

THURSDAY: We likely won’t see many changes in our weather heading into Thursday as our hot spell continues. There will be plenty of sunshine and heat to go around with afternoon highs in the upper 90s. A few rogue downpours could try to develop later in the day, but most locations will stay dry for tomorrow.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The risk for heat stress will start to become a concern into the upcoming weekend as moisture levels slightly increase. High temperatures will run well in the 90s to near 100-degrees with peak heat indices between 105 to 110. If we were to crack 100 over the weekend, it would be the first time since 2019. Steamy conditions are also on track to carry into next week with a slightly better chance for a few passing showers.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.