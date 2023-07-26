Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Family of missing Jackson woman searching for answers

Her brothers say this is not like their sister to be gone days at a time, away from her child and her family.
By Christopher Fields
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Heartfelt emotions are pouring out from both Cedric Crump and Mareese Rose, the brothers of Latasha Crump-Coleman, who went missing last week.

The brothers say time is of the essence to find their sister. They last spoke to her on the phone just last week.

They say she has a son who needs her and an entire family who wants her back home safely.

“Her son is missing her right now, her siblings are missing her right now, and we have parents that are missing their daughter,” Crump said. “We are very sociable. She is always on Facebook, she’s always returning calls even if she doesn’t pick up at the first ring. She has not done any of that [yet].”

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, the 46-year-old was last seen on Hidden Valley Lane in Jackson around 7:30 p.m. last Tuesday.

She was wearing black cut jeans and a black shirt. Coleman was believed to be in a 2002 gray Acura, MDX, bearing the state tag, HPA8639.

Her brothers say this is not like their sister being gone days at a time away from her child and her family. With information they cannot share at this time, they suspect foul play may be involved.

“We feel that she is somewhere against her will, she has been abducted, kidnapped, and this not just a regular missing person like she’s gone on her own,” Crump said. “She has left things that a normal person wouldn’t leave.”

“Today, it is our sister [missing]. Yesterday, it was somebody else’s,” Rose said.

The family is now pleading with the public to help find her. Asking that if you see something, say something.

“Any information! At this point whatever information you have, even if it seems minute, Just get it to the ones that are necessary to get our loved one back,” Crump said.

MBI and the family are urging you to call JPD or Crime Stoppers with any information about Latasha Crump-Coleman.

