Mothers of Murdered Sons

Escaped inmate captured at hotel in Holly Springs

Kirtis Dylan Elkins
Kirtis Dylan Elkins(MDOC)
By Howard Ballou
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Marshall and Desoto County law enforcement officers captured an escaped MDOC inmate on Tuesday.

Authorities say Kirtis Dylan Elkins was found at a hotel in Holly Springs and taken into custody without incident.

Prison officials tell 3 On Your Side that Elkins got away from the custody of a probation and parole officer while being transported from Benton County to Desoto County on Monday, July 24, shortly before noon.

Officers say Elkins insisted he had to go to the bathroom as they drove through a wooded area on Mississippi Highway 4.

Elkins then bolted for the woods when the officer pulled over.

He had been in custody since June of last year and achieved “trusty status” for good behavior. He was nearing parole.

