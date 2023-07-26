Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Cummins bonds out of Hinds County, transferred to Rankin on separate charge

Jordan Kyle Cummins
Jordan Kyle Cummins(Jackson Police Department)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man arrested in connection with two shooting deaths near a popular downtown Jackson event has bonded out of the Raymond Detention Center and is now being held in Rankin County on a separate charge.

Jordan Kyle Cummins was transported to Rankin County Tuesday night after bonding out of the Raymond facility, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said.

He is now being held in Rankin County on a simple assault charge, according to Rankin Undersheriff Paul Holley.

Kyle was arrested earlier this year for the murders of Joshua Spann and Auden Jubilee Simpkins near the Hal St. Paddy’s Parade.

Cummins was initially denied bond. However, earlier this month, he was granted a $250,000 secured bond by Hinds County District Court Judge Faye Peterson.

He is facing two counts of first-degree murder and one count of being in possession of contraband in a penal institution after he was seen in a video made from a Raymond jail cell.

Details of the simple assault charge were not immediately known.

