City could be close to finding new home for Welty Library, JHLS chair says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson could be closer to relocating the Eudora Welty Library, at least on a temporary basis.

“They do have a place that they believe could be a good temporary home for the library... if they’re able to finalize some details,” said Peyton Smith, chair of the Jackson/Hinds Library System Board of Trustees.

Trustees met Tuesday at the Margaret Walker Alexander Library.

Smith told board members the city had identified a temporary location to house the branch, which would be used while officials worked to find a permanent home for the system’s former flagship.

Peyton Smith, chair of the Jackson/Hinds Library System Board of Trustees. (WLBT)

“I don’t feel comfortable disclosing it at this point because, again, a lot of this is subject to ongoing negotiations the city has,” he said. “It may or may not happen, but if it does, we want to be prepared for it.”

Smith said JHLS has been meeting with city officials on a regular basis to discuss library issues, including the logistics behind relocating the branch.

He told trustees funding likely would be made available to cover moving and storage expenses if and when JHLS moves out.

The news comes weeks after library officials announced Welty would be closed at least through the summer due to a lack of air conditioning.

It also comes months after the Jackson City Council authorized the Lumumba administration to apply for a $5 million grant to help purchase, relocate, and renovate a new building to house the facility.

“The public knows now the city has committed to not doing additional repairs on the building,” Council said at the time. “We just can’t have staff and patrons in a building that’s too hot every day.”

The failed HVAC system is just one of many structural issues the branch has experienced over the years.

In 2017, Welty was temporarily shut down by the State Fire Marshal due to numerous code violations. The building continues to deteriorate, with leaks being a major problem there.

Despite the leaks and lack of air, Council said the books there are not in danger of being damaged and that much of the art installed at Welty has been moved to an undisclosed location for safekeeping.

“We’re taking every reasonable care possible for all of these different elements and every historical context in the building,” he said. “I personally de-installed the Walter Anderson Collection.”

Floyd Council, executive director of the Jackson/Hinds Library System. (WLBT)

Welty has numerous original pieces, including several Walter Anderson prints and a commissioned painting of Welty herself. It also is home to about 70,000 printed books.

Board of Trustees member Paul Forster said the system isn’t abandoning Welty until it has somewhere else to go.

JHLS abandoned the Charles Tisdale Library in 2019, two years after it closed. The building was torn down in 2022 and no new library has been opened to replace it.

“The minute we leave there, we’re a non-entity,” Forster said. “It’s just another closed branch.”

