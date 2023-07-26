Candidate Profile: Tyree Jones discusses accomplishments, challenges, and priorities ahead of Hinds Co. Sheriff’s race

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re less than two weeks away from the primary election.

In Hinds County, incumbent Sheriff Tyree Jones will, again, face off against former interim sheriff Marshand Crisler in the Democratic primary.

In order to help you make an informed decision at the polls, 3 On Your Side hopes you take the opportunity to watch our 1-on-1 interviews with both Crisler and Jones.

If re-elected, Sheriff Jones plans to carry out his next term the same way he carried out his current one - in a way that honors the legacy of the late Sheriff Lee Vance.

After Vance passed away, Jones served the remainder of his unexpired term and faced challenges from day 1.

“The day that I was elected in November of 2021, a show cause order was issued by Judge Reeves due to a death that occurred in the facility in October under the previous administration. So, on the day that I was elected, we immediately had to address this contempt order,” Jones said.

The sheriff spent about two and a half weeks in federal court where a number of people testified in regard to the consent decree and conditions of the Raymond Detention Center.

Conditions that have detention services ranked number one on Jones’ priority list.

Conditions prompted Hinds County leaders to begin the process of building a new jail.

Conditions that led to several escapes.

“I have accepted accountability and responsibility for some of those challenges that we face. Another thing that I’ve done is assure the public and the people that we’re doing everything that we can to better secure this facility as well as work with the board of supervisors who are ultimately responsible for the maintenance of that facility,” he said.

Jones has also had his fair share of accomplishments, bumping up the salaries of detention officers from $29,000 to $35,000 and sworn deputies from $29,454 to $40,000.

“I’m a firm believer that if you value your employees, the citizens of Hinds County will benefit from your administration,” he said. “They will go out, and they’ll do a good job because leadership supports them as a whole.”

Under Jones’ administration, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office also joined a short list of five other sheriff’s offices across the state to be accredited by the Mississippi Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission.

The accreditation does not take the conditions of the jail into consideration.

“According to this accreditation, we have the correct policies and procedures in place to be able to operate and serve the citizens of Hinds County. Another thing that it does is it opens us up for more resources for the sheriff’s office as well,” Jones said.

Make sure to tune in Tuesday, August 8 on WLBT for full-team coverage of all Hinds County election results.

Watch below for the full interview.

Tyree Jones outlines his plans if reelected Hinds County sheriff.

