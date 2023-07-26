Candidate Profile: Marshand Crisler discusses his plan ahead of Hinds County Sheriff’s race

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two weeks from Tuesday, polls will open state-wide for the primary elections, and one to keep an eye on is in the capital county.

In Hinds, there’s a rematch of 2021′s special election for sheriff between Marshand Crisler and Incumbent Sheriff Tyree Jones.

Crisler’s career stretches from several military branches down to the county level, where he previously served as Hinds County Sheriff and the director of the Henley Young Patton Juvenile Justice Center.

Ahead of his latest bid for Hinds County Sheriff, Crisler sat down with WLBT to discuss his plan if he were to return to his former position.

“The state of existence outside of these doors right now, we are in a crisis mode right now, and if we don’t do something different, we’re going to lose total control of this city and this county to criminals,” said Crisler.

Crisler didn’t hold back when talking about the crime rates in the Jackson-Hinds area. Leading him to believe a more tactical approach is needed.

“We’re going to be data-driven, right. We’re going to use intelligence-led policing. We can map out where most of our violent crimes occur in the Jackson-Hinds area. And what we’re going to do is make sure that we’re doing our very best to put a task force in place to reduce the amount of guns in our communities,” said Crisler.

Crisler believes youth crime is a major issue that needs immediate addressing. He says children and young adults gaining access to firearms is a threat to everyone in the community.

“We’re going to keep the guns out of the children’s hands, and we’re going to penalize the ones who put them in. Whoever they might be, because if you put a gun in a child’s hand, you can be charged with a lot of crimes,” said Crisler.

With several detention center escapes over the last two years, another point Crisler is adamant about is putting jail supervision underneath the HCSO.

“What we’re going to do is ask the Board of Supervisors once I’m elected sheriff, to put the downtown detention center underneath the sheriff’s department. I appreciate the Board of Supervisors, but I think they would even agree that is not their specialty. That specialty belongs exclusively to the sheriff,” said Crisler.

Despite being indicted this year in federal court for charges of bribery and selling ammunition to a convicted felon, Crisler is still confident about his chances.

“I’m not concerned about that at all. As a matter of fact, I was hoping that the trial would happen prior to the election, quite frankly, that’s how certain I am. I know how this is gonna turn out. If you look at my background, and you know what I just told you, you’d have to know all them 30 years I had to be on the right side of the law,” said Crisler.

Wednesday, WLBT will have a candidate profile story on Sheriff Tyree Jones.

Make sure to tune in Tuesday, August 8, on WLBT for full-team coverage of all Hinds County election results.

