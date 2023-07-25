Warnock seeks another continuance in bribery trial

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Canton city engineer is again seeking a continuance in his federal bribery trial.

On Monday, an attorney for Rudy Warnock filed a motion to continue his case in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi.

A trial date had previously been set for August 7.

“Due to the numerous audio recordings and recent guilty plea of two of three co-defendants, additional time is needed to review, adequately prepare and advise your defendant of all aspects of the case,” wrote attorney John Colette. “In addition, the third co-defendant is in the process of entering a plea and the material pertaining to the same will need to be reviewed.

Warnock and three others were indicted on bribery and wire fraud charges in December 2021. The indictments were unsealed last year. Warnock is accused of directing payments and rewards to Eric Gilkey and Andrew Grant, two former Canton aldermen, and Cleveland Anderson, a former commissioner of the Canton Municipal Utilities District.

According to court records, the alleged acts occurred between January 1, 2016, and December 31, 2017, with the three city officials taking bribes in the form of concert tickets, football tickets, and cash.

Gilkey and Grant both pleaded guilty in November to one count of conspiracy to commit bribery. In February, Anderson filed a notice of intent to change his plea to guilty on two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery.

Since December, Collete has filed four motions to continue on behalf of Warnock. In June, Judge Henry Wingate granted a request from Warnock to travel from his home in Hoover, Alabama, to Panama City Beach, Florida, for a family vacation.

Court records do not show whether Gilkey and Grant had been sentenced.

