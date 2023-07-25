Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Two charged with murder after 15-year-old shot in Edwards

The 15-year-old victim was shot on July 14 but died from his injuries on July 24.
Raymond Towsend, 17 (far left) Keith Lee, 20 (far right) The victim is 15-year-old Denarius Hayes.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HINDS CO, Miss. (WLBT) - Two young men are behind bars charged with murder in the death of a 15-year-old boy.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office says Raymond Townsend, 17, and Keith Lee, 20, have been arrested and charged with killing 15-year-old Denarius Hayes.

Shots rang out just before 9 p.m. on July 14, at Brandon Arms Apartments on Highway 467 in Edwards.

Family members tell WLBT that Denarius Hayes was shot in his back while sitting on the steps with other kids outside his apartment.

Gregory German, the victim’s uncle, said family members heard gunshots from inside their apartment, raced outside to see Denarius Hayes lying on the steps, then rushed him to the hospital.

Hayes’ mother said she then watched her son fight for his life for more than a week in the hospital.

“I had to watch him suffer for a whole week. He was in so much pain,” Latoya German said. “He didn’t even get a chance to live his life.”

Family members say, Hayes, a rising junior at Raymond High School, would have turned 16 on August 14.

Hayes will be missed for his love for family, sports, and jokes, family members say.

The suspects are currently being held at the Raymond Detention Center. Their charges were upgraded to murder after the victim died.

More arrests and charges are possible, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said.

If you have any information about this case, you’re urged to contact the HCSO at 601-352-1521 or Crimestoppers at 601-355- TIPS (8477).

