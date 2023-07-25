Things To Know Tuesday, July 25

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Homeowner displaced by broken sewer line awaits city’s help to return

A West Jackson woman, displaced for more than two years after a city sewer line ruptured beneath her home, awaits city help. In April, we introduced Brenda Brooks-Brown, a resident most impacted by the Ice Storm of 2021. The damage done to her home forced her to rent a room to this day. “My family bought that house when I was six years old,” said Brooks-Brown. She could never have imagined not living out her retirement years in her family home. But a broken sewer line forced her from the Eastview Street house and ruined her financially. The 66-year-old is renting a room and storing the furnishings she could salvage.

2. Mississippi governor requests federal assistance for tornado damage

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has requested financial assistance from the federal government for 16 counties hit by tornadoes and damaging storms that hammered the state over a five-day period in June, he announced Monday. Reeves’ office said the state is asking for a Major Disaster Declaration, which would include individual assistance for Jackson and Jasper counties, where severe weather caused significant damage. The state also requested public assistance for local governments in other affected areas.

3. Man arrested in connection with string of North Jackson auto burglaries

A Jackson man faces multiple felony charges after being arrested in connection with a string of auto break-ins that occurred last week. On Monday, police arrested Cornelius Lawyer, 22, and charged him with 15 counts of auto burglary. Interim Chief Joseph Wade said Lawyer is currently being questioned and could face additional charges. “We were able to recover almost 15 to 20 identification cards, IDs, from this individual. We were also able to recover guns, weapons, from this individual,” Wade said. “And yes, he was in a stolen car from North Jackson.”

