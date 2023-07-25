Spotlighting cabin life at Neshoba County Fair

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s the fifth day of the Neshoba County Fair and the good times are continuing to roll.

Many families are enjoying cabin-living for the week and the fair atmosphere is something you don’t want to miss out on.

News 11 talked with one cabin owner, Jennie Simmons, about why she never misses out on Mississippi’s giant house party.

“This is a place where my husband and I can bring our daughters and eventually our grandchildren, to be able to just take a week off, relax, no stress, just enjoy life. Being able to bond with our kids and our grandkids, and it’s something we just look forward to as a family every year,” said Simmons.

Simmons said they look forward to watching the horse races and seeing the growth of the Neshoba County Fair each year.

