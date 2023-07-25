A section of Metrocenter Mall can be yours - if the price is right

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re in the market for an old department store, the city is cutting the cost of the old Dillard’s building in half.

The city is expected to again take bids on what was a former anchor store at the Metrocenter Mall, with the minimum bid starting at $350,000.

The city had no takers on the building previously, which was being sold for a minimum of $700,000.

That price was nearly 18 times what the city paid for the building in 2013, and a little more than half of the $1.25 million it appraised for at the time.

Planning and Development Director Chloe Dotson hopes the price cut will attract more potential buyers.

“We want to make sure we get this moving,” she said. “The building did appraise for more, but this is about relinquishing any connection to the Metrocenter.”

Last week, the city council voted to end its lease agreement with Retro Metro LLC and is soon moving city offices to a new location.

At a press conference on Monday, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said those offices would be relocated to a facility at 633 North State St.

Jackson is now leasing that facility.

“It’s a taller building near the corner of State Street and High Street, and so it will be centrally located downtown for residents who need to go to those services,” he said.

The city has been using the 60,000-square-foot Belk building for more than a decade. Under the terms of the agreement with Retro Metro, Jackson was charged a base rent of $487,000 a year, which would increase annually based on the Consumer Price Index.

Jackson entered into the agreement in 2011 under former Mayor Harvey Johnson Jr., in hopes of generating new economic development at the struggling mall and along the U.S. 80 corridor.

Several city departments are housed there, including Parks and Recreation, Personnel, and portions of Human and Cultural Services. The facility is also home to a city medical clinic and the Jackson Police Department’s Second Precinct.

The city terminated the agreement, in part, due to the conditions at the facility.

“Whether it’s the air conditioning in the summer or the heat in the winter, whether it’s rodents within the building,” he said. “You will find extensive correspondence about these issues.”

During WLBT’s visit to the facility in March, portable air conditioners had been set up in the facility to keep customers cool. Portable toilets had been set up outside. Additionally, the roads leading up to the mall were riddled with potholes, making the drive to city offices all the more difficult.

“I will say that we have documented extensively those concerns,” Lumumba said. “There [have] been several points of correspondence between our city attorney’s office and the ownership and the attorney for the ownership.”

Retro Metro LLC filed suit against the city on June 21. According to the complaint, the city has not paid the CPI-based amount for rent since October 2021, and is seeking damages.

In the meantime, Jackson is slated to vacate the building by August 7. While most divisions will be locating to the State Street facility, the administration was still determining where the police precinct would relocate.

“We have a few alternatives on the table right now,” Lumumba said. “I won’t speak to those... until a deal is in hand.”

