Mothers of Murdered Sons

Man killed after fight outside Southaven bar, suspect released on bond

By Jacob Gallant and Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A man is dead days after a fight outside a bar in Southaven.

The fight happened on July 20 after 11 p.m.

Police arrived at Dan McGuinness where they found a man who had suffered head trauma. He was rushed to the hospital.

The man, identified as Charlie Joyner, was in a fight with his girlfriend, Tiffany Monette.

Police say surveillance footage shows the two arguing in the bar, with Monette attempting to leave and Joyner trying to stop her.

A witness told police that once outside the bar, they saw a woman in a pickup truck pulling a trailer nudging Joyner as he stood in front of it.

Police say surveillance shows Monette leaving the parking lot at a high speed shortly after.

Joyner later died from his injuries.

Monette is charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries/death.

She was released Monday on a $650,000 bond.

