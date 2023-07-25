Burger Battle
Man hit on West Frontage Road near Northside Drive

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating what is believed to be a wreck on I-55 West Frontage Road at Edgewood Terrace Drive.

It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

WLBT crews saw someone on the ground who appeared to have been hit by a car.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart was also on the scene, but JPD has yet to release any information about what happened.

WLBT is working to find out more details.

