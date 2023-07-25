Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice, reports say

Professional NBA basketball player, LeBron James, of the Los Angeles Lakers, from right,...
Professional NBA basketball player, LeBron James, of the Los Angeles Lakers, from right, accepts the award for best record-breaking performance from his sons, Bryce James, and Bronny James at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.(Mark Terrill/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Lebron James’ son Bronny collapsed from a cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California on Monday, according to media reports.

He collapsed on the court and was taken to the hospital.

Bronny James is now in stable condition and is no longer in the ICU, according to a statement from the family provided to a reporter for The Athletic.

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update the media when there is more information,” the statement said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi man escapes police custody while receiving medical attention at ER
Mississippi man captured after escaping police custody while receiving medical attention at ER
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
Man who disappeared on a river in Mississippi later found asleep on the sandbar
Where the sheriff is king, these women say he coerced them into sex
Where the sheriff is king, these women say he coerced them into sex
Interim Chief Wade discusses recent incidents in the capital city.
Man arrested in connection with string of North Jackson auto burglaries

Latest News

Travelers check in at the Spirit Airlines ticket counter at Manchester Boston Regional Airport,...
U.S. consumer confidence jumps to a two-year high as inflation eases
Things To Know
Things To Know Tuesday, July 25
FILE - A U.S. MQ-9 drone is on display during an air show at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan,...
Russian fighter jet fired flares at US drone over Syria and damaged it, US military says
Several times a week, Peggy Konzack helps babies 6-months-old to 3-years-old get accustomed to...
102-year-old has been teaching swim lessons for more than half a century