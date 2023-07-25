Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Homeowner displaced by broken sewer line awaits city’s help to return

(WLBT)
By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A West Jackson woman, displaced for more than two years after a city sewer line ruptured beneath her home, awaits city help. In April, we introduced Brenda Brooks-Brown, a resident most impacted by the Ice Storm of 2021. The damage done to her home forced her to rent a room to this day.

“My family bought that house when I was six years old,” said Brooks-Brown.

She could never have imagined not living out her retirement years in her family home. But a broken sewer line forced her from the Eastview Street house and ruined her financially. The 66-year-old is renting a room and storing the furnishings she could salvage.

“It’s really rough when you’ve built something, and your kids are used to being there where holidays are not the same,” said the heartbroken homeowner. “So we’re gonna just do what we do, pull it up, and keep it going.”

The retiree was visiting a food pantry when she said she’d only had one contact with the city about the issue since first talking with 3 On Your Side.

The cost for decontamination and repairs is estimated at over $80,000.00.

“It’s a good old house, and it’s housed a family for 60 years,” said the West Jackson resident. “So it’s got good bones, and if need be, it can be repaired and used as a family home again.”

Previously, the city said the sewer main needed to be rerouted from the building foundation, and the city does not have adequate funding to perform the repair. But the homeowner is optimistic despite the passage of time and no resolution.

“I’m still displaced, as you would say it,” added Brooks-Brown. “Times are hard, but they will get better.”

Jackson Communications Director Melissa Faith Payne said, “The city is currently in negotiations with the homeowner, and we have no further comment due to potential litigation.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

