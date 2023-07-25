First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - High pressure is controlling our weather this week. Initially, we’ll have lower humidity and temperatures again overnight and Wednesday morning. Lower 70s Tuesday will translate into 90s Tuesday with plenty of sunshine. The temperatures and humidity will start their slow increase Wednesday and through the rest of this week and upcoming weekend. Overnight and morning low temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s with daytime highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Should we reach 100 degrees, it will be the first time since 2019. While it will feel more like 105 degrees during the upcoming afternoons, it will feel more like 110 degrees this weekend. There may also be a few late day showers possible, by this weekend, but the weather could become more intense with temperatures and humidity going into next week. The tropics are becoming a little more active in the Atlantic and Carribean, but none of the systems poses any threat to our region. The average high this time of year is 93 and the average low is 72. Sunrise is 6:11am and the sunset is 8:02pm.

