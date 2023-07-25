First Alert Forecast: hot, steamy weather continues for the rest of the week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Sunshine will prevail across the area again this afternoon as our weather remains under the influence of high pressure. While humidity levels will still be somewhat tolerable, it will be a hot one with high temperatures in the middle 90s. A mostly clear sky will hang overhead during the overnight period as temperatures dip back to the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday’s forecast will feature more steamy conditions with above normal temperatures. After starting the day in the 70s, it will quickly turn hot with highs in the middle to a few middle 90s. Expect it to feel hotter outside with heat indices near/slightly above 100-degrees.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We are expecting to keep this hot weather going for the rest of the week into the upcoming weekend. Moisture levels will also start to pick up during this time resulting in a greater risk for heat stress. Temperatures by this weekend could crest in the upper 90s to near 100-degrees with heat indices up to 105-110. While we could use some rain, chances currently look slim for the next 7 days or so.

