Consider This: Thank you, JXN Water

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One year ago, residents and businesses in Jackson and Byram were under a boil water notice. That boil water notice would continue into mid-September - nearly two months.

Governor Reeves declared a state of emergency. It was so bad the National Guard was brought in to help distribute water. If not for the state, the water system would have experienced a catastrophic failure.

That disaster ultimately led to many businesses, especially restaurants, permanently shutting their doors.

November 30th, only eight months ago, a federal judge appointed Ted Henifin to oversee Jackson’s entire water system. Since that time, the accomplishments of the new entity, JXN Water, have been significant.

Water crews are fixing leaks and breaks in the system. Water operators maintain the water treatment plants and distribution system according to industry standards.

You can call JXN Water to report leaks, ask billing questions, or report other issues.

And guess what? They answer the phone 24-hours a day, 7 days a week.

JXN Water has done more in the past eight months to improve Jackson’s water system than anything the city has done over the past 30-plus years.

Last Friday, Judge Henry Wingate went on record to praise what Ted Henifin and his team have accomplished, while at the same time admonishing all the critics.

Here’s a suggestion for the people and groups complaining about JXN Water: Instead of focusing on the one service that is getting better, focus your energy on stopping the crime epidemic. I’m sure the families of the more than 600 people who have been killed over the past five years would appreciate your help in making Jackson a safer place to live.

When it comes to Judge Wingate, we should all be thankful he is running the show. When the water and sewer systems are fully repaired, which will be years from now, let’s hope he assigns oversight to an independent authority.

The city has proven over and over it is incapable.

Until then, JXN Water, keep up the great work. We appreciate what you are doing to provide safe, reliable drinking water for our team here at WLBT, as well as everyone who calls Jackson and Byram home.

