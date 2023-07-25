Canton man sentenced to 25 years for attempted murder at hotel

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Canton man pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder on Tuesday.

A press release says that a judge sentenced 34-year-old Broderick Giles to 25 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections without the possibility of early release or parole.

According to the release, on June 25, 2022, Malissa and Derik Wood stopped in Canton to rent a room for the night at the LaQuinta Inn.

While Derik was at the front of the desk, Giles approached their vehicle and tried to steal their car, the press release says. Giles shot through the front window of the car, and the bullet hit Malissa in the side.

The Canton Police Department responded to the scene and obtained shell casings, surveillance tapes, and eyewitness statements. On July 5, officers made a traffic stop on a car that Giles was driving.

According to the release, Giles had a firearm in his possession that was consistent with the shell casings recovered from the crime scene at the LaQuinta Inn. Ballistics comparisons confirmed it was the same gun used on June 25. Officers arrested Giles at the scene.

“This couple was simply looking for a place to stay the night while on the road, and Mrs. Woods almost gave her life for it. That is unacceptable in Madison and Rankin Counties, and I hope this conviction will send that message. Broderick Giles did not show one ounce of concern for Mrs. Wood’s life, and he deserves to spend the next twenty years in prison without the possibility of parole,” said District Attorney Bubba Bramlett.

