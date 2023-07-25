Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

102-year-old has been teaching swim lessons for more than half a century

Several times a week, Peggy Konzack helps babies 6-months-old to 3-years-old get accustomed to the water at the YMCA in her area. (Source: KVAL)
By Trevor Denton, KVAL
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EUGENE, Ore. (KVAL) – A 102-year-old woman in Oregon has been teaching swimming lessons for more than half a century in her community.

Several times a week, Peggy Konzack helps babies 6 months old to 3 years old get accustomed to the water at the YMCA in her area.

“It’s just a joy in my life. I’m playing with them. I’m not working,” she explained. “I’m playing.”

Her instruction has been especially helpful to Jennifer Reid, whose daughter is deaf.

“Peggy’s really great because she integrates a lot of gestures and simple signs,” Reid said. “Getting one-on-one support … has made all the difference.”

It’s a teaching style that formed 54 years ago, and at 102 years old Konzack has no plans of stopping.

“I’m inspired to get up in the mornings, get ready,” she said. “And I still drive my car and come to the Y and spend the morning.”

She’s been doing this so long that she’s even taught multiple generations of the same families.

On the days she’s not teaching, Konzack swims 10-12 laps in the pool. She credits her longevity to a clean diet and staying active.

