Two adults, four children taken to UMMC after wreck

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two adults and four are in the hospital after a crash on I-55 near Gallman.

It happened around 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the driver of a Honda Accord had a tire malfunction causing the driver to lose control, strike an embankment and overturn.

There were two adults and four children in the Accord.

They were all transported to UMMC for observation.

No other details were released.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.