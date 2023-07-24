Three famlies homeless following Humphreys Co. fire

HUMPHREYS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Three families are homeless following an early morning fire on Monday.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. in Louise. The Louise and Belzoni Fire Departments responded to the scene.

Belzoni officials say they are still working on the incident report and no additional details were available.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.